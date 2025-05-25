Ludhiana West Bypoll Heats Up as Political Titans Clash

The upcoming bypoll for the Ludhiana West assembly seat on June 19 is shaping up to be a hotly contested event, as political parties intensify their campaigns in Punjab.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is keen on retaining the seat after the passing of MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, with Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora declared as their candidate. Various other parties, including Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal, have announced their contenders as well, ramping up political activity.

Electoral procedures are set with nomination papers due by June 2. The Election Commission will conduct the polling in a transparent manner, and the contest promises high stakes as parties battle for vote share in this crucial assembly segment.

(With inputs from agencies.)