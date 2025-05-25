Left Menu

Revitalizing Ties: India-Maldives Economic and Maritime Security Partnership

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel will meet to assess the progress of the India-Maldives economic and maritime security partnership. Khaleel's visit signifies strengthened political exchanges amid recent tensions due to Maldives' pro-China stance under President Mohamed Muizzu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 21:01 IST
Revitalizing Ties: India-Maldives Economic and Maritime Security Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his counterpart from the Maldives, Abdulla Khaleel, are set to evaluate the progress of the comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership between their nations.

Khaleel, leading a high-level delegation, arrived in Delhi on Sunday for a three-day official visit. This is his third visit to India in 2023, highlighting the ongoing diplomatic engagements despite recent strains in bilateral relations.

The visit follows President Mohamed Muizzu's promise to strengthen ties with India, though his administration initially showed pro-China affinities by requesting the withdrawal of Indian military personnel. The high-level discussions are expected to reinforce economic and security collaboration as part of India's 'Neighbourhood First' initiative.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025