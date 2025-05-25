Revitalizing Ties: India-Maldives Economic and Maritime Security Partnership

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his counterpart from the Maldives, Abdulla Khaleel, are set to evaluate the progress of the comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership between their nations.

Khaleel, leading a high-level delegation, arrived in Delhi on Sunday for a three-day official visit. This is his third visit to India in 2023, highlighting the ongoing diplomatic engagements despite recent strains in bilateral relations.

The visit follows President Mohamed Muizzu's promise to strengthen ties with India, though his administration initially showed pro-China affinities by requesting the withdrawal of Indian military personnel. The high-level discussions are expected to reinforce economic and security collaboration as part of India's 'Neighbourhood First' initiative.