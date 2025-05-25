Left Menu

Lalu Prasad Expels Tej Pratap Yadav Amidst Family Turmoil

RJD president Lalu Prasad expelled his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from the party due to 'irresponsible' actions, severing all family ties. The decision comes before the Bihar assembly polls. Tej Pratap's controversies, including a marital dispute and social conduct issues, have stirred political discussion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 25-05-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 21:57 IST
Lalu Prasad, the RJD president, has expelled his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party over 'irresponsible' actions and severed family ties. This decision, not mentioning prior incidents, was publicized on social media, highlighting Prasad's stance against immoral personal conduct.

Tej Pratap attracted attention by announcing online his long-term relationship despite being married and amidst a pending divorce, later claiming a 'hacked' account. These controversies precede the upcoming Bihar assembly polls, which will be led by Prasad's younger son, Tejashwi Yadav.

Tej Pratap, a two-time MLA with a history of contentious behavior, such as improperly engaging with security personnel and various public controversies, has overshadowed his political career, raising tensions within the RJD and drawing criticism from external political figures.

