India's Global Diplomatic Drive Against Terrorism

An all-party delegation, spearheaded by BJP figure Ravi Shankar Prasad, touched down in Paris on Sunday. Their mission: a six-country tour underscoring India's stringent stance against terrorism.

This initiative follows the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent military operations managed by India. The representatives, including notable figures like M J Akbar and Priyanka Chaturvedi, plan to discuss India's anti-terror response with key groups in Paris and other European nations such as Italy and the UK.

The diplomatic team aims to counter Pakistani terror narratives and assure international allies of India's commitment to regional stability and peace.

