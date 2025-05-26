Left Menu

India's Global Diplomatic Drive Against Terrorism

An all-party delegation led by BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad is visiting six countries to emphasize India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. The diplomatic mission seeks to engage international stakeholders following recent terror incidents and aims to highlight India's efforts against terrorism, especially after Operation Sindoor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 26-05-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 00:38 IST
An all-party delegation, spearheaded by BJP figure Ravi Shankar Prasad, touched down in Paris on Sunday. Their mission: a six-country tour underscoring India's stringent stance against terrorism.

This initiative follows the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent military operations managed by India. The representatives, including notable figures like M J Akbar and Priyanka Chaturvedi, plan to discuss India's anti-terror response with key groups in Paris and other European nations such as Italy and the UK.

The diplomatic team aims to counter Pakistani terror narratives and assure international allies of India's commitment to regional stability and peace.

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

