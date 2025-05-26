India's Global Diplomatic Drive Against Terrorism
An all-party delegation led by BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad is visiting six countries to emphasize India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. The diplomatic mission seeks to engage international stakeholders following recent terror incidents and aims to highlight India's efforts against terrorism, especially after Operation Sindoor.
- Country:
- France
An all-party delegation, spearheaded by BJP figure Ravi Shankar Prasad, touched down in Paris on Sunday. Their mission: a six-country tour underscoring India's stringent stance against terrorism.
This initiative follows the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent military operations managed by India. The representatives, including notable figures like M J Akbar and Priyanka Chaturvedi, plan to discuss India's anti-terror response with key groups in Paris and other European nations such as Italy and the UK.
The diplomatic team aims to counter Pakistani terror narratives and assure international allies of India's commitment to regional stability and peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
