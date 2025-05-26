Optimism in US-Iran Nuclear Talks: Trump's Notable Progress Reported
President Donald Trump expressed optimism about ongoing nuclear program talks with Iran, indicating potential progress could be announced soon. While the Omani mediator reported only partial advances, Trump highlighted significant discussions over the weekend. US and Iranian officials are negotiating sanctions relief in exchange for nuclear program curtailment.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump expressed optimism on Sunday regarding the ongoing negotiations with Iran about its nuclear program. Speaking to reporters in New Jersey, Trump suggested that a noteworthy announcement on the matter might be imminent, following substantial talks over the weekend.
These comments came after a fifth round of negotiations between the United States and Iran in Rome, which were mediated by Oman. Although the Omani representative described the progress as 'some but not conclusive,' Trump seemed more buoyant, suggesting a favorable development could soon be disclosed.
Engaged in discussions at the Omani Embassy, US officials Steve Witkoff and Michael Anton are working towards an agreement that would see curbs on Iran's nuclear ambitions in exchange for lifting certain US-imposed economic sanctions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Iran
- nuclear talks
- sanctions
- negotiations
- Oman
- progress
- US policy
- golf club
- announcement