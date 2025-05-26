Venezuela's Socialist Party Dominates Amid Opposition Boycott

In a decisive victory, Venezuela's ruling socialist party has maintained its grip on the National Assembly, securing nearly 83% of the vote, according to electoral authorities. This outcome continues the party's longstanding influence in the country's political arena.

The election, however, was overshadowed by a boycott call from major opposition leaders, protesting the results of the July 2024 presidential election, which they assert was won by the opposition. Despite this, the ruling party's dominance ensures continued control over pivotal institutions like the attorney general's office and the top court.

The voter turnout, reported by National Electoral Council Rector Carlos Quintero, matched the 2021 figures, with 8.9 million of 21 million eligible voters participating. Opposition candidates faced a sharp decline, winning only one governorship compared to four in the last cycle.