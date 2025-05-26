Venezuela's Socialist Party Dominates Amid Opposition Boycott
Venezuela's ruling socialist party retained control of the National Assembly with 83% of the vote, amidst opposition calls to boycott. The election maintains the party's influence over key government bodies. Only one opposition governorship was secured, highlighting a decline from previous successes.
In a decisive victory, Venezuela's ruling socialist party has maintained its grip on the National Assembly, securing nearly 83% of the vote, according to electoral authorities. This outcome continues the party's longstanding influence in the country's political arena.
The election, however, was overshadowed by a boycott call from major opposition leaders, protesting the results of the July 2024 presidential election, which they assert was won by the opposition. Despite this, the ruling party's dominance ensures continued control over pivotal institutions like the attorney general's office and the top court.
The voter turnout, reported by National Electoral Council Rector Carlos Quintero, matched the 2021 figures, with 8.9 million of 21 million eligible voters participating. Opposition candidates faced a sharp decline, winning only one governorship compared to four in the last cycle.
ALSO READ
Investor Opposition Over Rabe's Multi-role Concerns at Adidas
Crackdown on Democracy: Opposition Faces Arrests in Tanzania
Opposition's Fiery Denunciation of Proposed Nuclear Plant in Goa
Operation Sindoor is underway and has been paused temporarily; Congress and other opposition parties asking questions raises suspicion: BJP.
Govt has not used the word 'ceasefire' with Pakistan anywhere, opposition should refrain from making unnecessary, unwarranted comments: BJP.