Pakistan and Turkiye Strengthen Ties: Sharif and Erdogan's Strategic Partnership Elevation
During a meeting with Turkish President Erdogan, Pakistan's Prime Minister Sharif reinforced a strategic partnership, focusing on sectors like energy, IT, and defense. The leaders set a USD 5 billion trade target amidst regional tensions with India. The visit underscores strong brotherly ties and mutual cooperation.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss strengthening bilateral relations. The meeting, held during Sharif's two-day visit to Turkiye, focused on enhancing the strategic partnership between the two nations.
Prime Minister Sharif and President Erdogan emphasized collaboration in key sectors such as renewable energy, information technology, and defense production. They reiterated their determination to boost bilateral trade to USD 5 billion annually, a target agreed upon previously.
Meanwhile, the recent tensions between India and Pakistan served as a backdrop to the talks. The visit highlighted the historic ties and shared values between Pakistan and Turkiye, reinforcing their shared vision for progress and prosperity.
