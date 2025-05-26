Debate Heats Up Over Caste Census Amidst Political Tensions
The political landscape is charged with discussion over the decision to conduct a caste census. Prime Minister Modi's stance has shifted over time, generating criticism from the Congress, which has long advocated for the census. The BJP insists the census aims to empower marginalized communities, despite past opposition.
- Country:
- India
Just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the contentious decision to undertake a caste census, the opposition Congress party took a swing at him, circulating past videos of his critical stance on the issue.
On Sunday, Modi described caste enumeration as a move to integrate those marginalized into the mainstream of development, asserting that his government prioritizes empowerment over caste politics.
During a conclave involving NDA leaders, two significant resolutions were passed: one lauding military leadership and the other endorsing the caste census. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh shared video clips of Modi disparaging the caste census demands, highlighting this shift in Modi's approach.
