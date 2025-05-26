11 Years On: Congress Criticizes Modi Government's Legacy
The Congress party has critiqued the Modi government's 11-year tenure, labeling it an 'undeclared emergency' with failed promises such as job creation and economic progress. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge decried the handling of various sectors, claiming the promises of 'achche din' have turned into a 'nightmare'.
- Country:
- India
As the Modi government marks its 11th anniversary, the Congress party has sharply rebuked its performance, dubbing the period an 'undeclared emergency.' Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge asserted that grand promises have turned into 'empty claims' and a 'nightmare' for citizens.
Kharge highlighted failures in job creation and economic management, alleging that promised reforms have vanished, affecting every stratum of society. He accused the government of exacerbating inflation and unemployment while failing to deliver on the 'Make in India' initiative.
Kharge also criticized foreign policies and governance, stating that despite aspirations to become a 'Vishwaguru,' international relations have deteriorated. The Congress insists that the Modi government has compromised democracy and institutional autonomy, impacting all 140 crore citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Tariffs and Inflation: Navigating Economic Challenges
Retail Inflation Drops to Six-Year Low, Clearing Path for Rate Cuts
Market Gains Amid Tariff Truce and Inflation Ease
Stock Markets Soar on Inflation Decline and Trade Truce