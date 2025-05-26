11 Years On: Congress Criticizes Modi Government's Legacy

As the Modi government marks its 11th anniversary, the Congress party has sharply rebuked its performance, dubbing the period an 'undeclared emergency.' Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge asserted that grand promises have turned into 'empty claims' and a 'nightmare' for citizens.

Kharge highlighted failures in job creation and economic management, alleging that promised reforms have vanished, affecting every stratum of society. He accused the government of exacerbating inflation and unemployment while failing to deliver on the 'Make in India' initiative.

Kharge also criticized foreign policies and governance, stating that despite aspirations to become a 'Vishwaguru,' international relations have deteriorated. The Congress insists that the Modi government has compromised democracy and institutional autonomy, impacting all 140 crore citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)