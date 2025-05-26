Left Menu

Suriname's Political Crossroads: An Election Amidst an Impending Oil Boom

In Suriname's recent parliamentary election, the ruling Progressive Reform Party and opposition National Democratic Party secured almost equal seats. As a result, coalition negotiations are underway to elect the next president. The election occurs as the country anticipates a significant oil boom, potentially rivaling Guyana's economic growth.

26-05-2025
Suriname's recent parliamentary election has ended in a near stalemate between the ruling Progressive Reform Party (VHP), led by President Chan Santokhi, and the opposition National Democratic Party (NDP). With both parties securing a similar number of seats, the focus now shifts to coalition talks that will decide the country's next leader.

The election comes at a crucial moment for the South American nation, which is on the brink of an expected oil boom. Despite this significant economic prospect, there was little discussion during the campaign about how the incoming government plans to utilize this potential income.

Current President Santokhi, the top vote-getter with just under 40,000 votes, has not closed the door on working with any party. However, NDP has firmly stated it will not collaborate with VHP. The outcome of these complex negotiations could shape Suriname's political landscape and its economic future, especially with the first major offshore project led by TotalEnergies set to begin in 2028.

