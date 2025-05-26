Suriname's Political Crossroads: An Election Amidst an Impending Oil Boom

Suriname's recent parliamentary election has ended in a near stalemate between the ruling Progressive Reform Party (VHP), led by President Chan Santokhi, and the opposition National Democratic Party (NDP). With both parties securing a similar number of seats, the focus now shifts to coalition talks that will decide the country's next leader.

The election comes at a crucial moment for the South American nation, which is on the brink of an expected oil boom. Despite this significant economic prospect, there was little discussion during the campaign about how the incoming government plans to utilize this potential income.

Current President Santokhi, the top vote-getter with just under 40,000 votes, has not closed the door on working with any party. However, NDP has firmly stated it will not collaborate with VHP. The outcome of these complex negotiations could shape Suriname's political landscape and its economic future, especially with the first major offshore project led by TotalEnergies set to begin in 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)