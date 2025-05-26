Steeling the Deal: Nippon Steel's Bid for U.S. Steel Gains Momentum
Takahiro Mori of Nippon Steel remains committed to acquiring U.S. Steel despite setbacks from political opposition and union concerns. With potential new support from Donald Trump, the $14.9 billion merger could still proceed. Mori's dedication to U.S.-Japan relations through engagement has been key to overcoming challenges.
In the snowy Pittsburgh suburbs, Takahiro Mori, a senior executive from Japan's Nippon Steel, met with local community leaders to reaffirm their commitment to acquiring a town's steel mill. Despite U.S. President Joe Biden blocking the $14.9 billion deal, Mori has been relentless in his pursuit.
Mori's perseverance is set to pay off, as incoming president Donald Trump signals potential support for the merger. "It's been a long, hard battle," said Chris Kelly, mayor of West Mifflin, who hosted Mori in his garage-office near the U.S. Steel's aging Irvin plant.
Mori, the public face of the acquisition effort, has been tirelessly advocating for the economic merits of the merger, making multiple trips to the U.S. to convince stakeholders and lawmakers. While challenges remain, including union opposition, Mori's strategies could make Nippon Steel a significant global player.
ALSO READ
Prostate Nodule Discovery in Former President Biden Sparks Health Concerns
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomes President Donald Trump to kingdom as US leader begins four-day Middle East tour, reports AP.
President Donald Trump meets Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, the first meeting between nations' leaders in 25 years, reports AP.
Mukesh Ambani's Strategic Meeting with Donald Trump in Doha
Congress to take out 'Jai Hind' rallies across country to question PM's silence on 'ceasefire', mediation by Donald Trump: Jairam Ramesh.