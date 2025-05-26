Steeling the Deal: Nippon Steel's Bid for U.S. Steel Gains Momentum

In the snowy Pittsburgh suburbs, Takahiro Mori, a senior executive from Japan's Nippon Steel, met with local community leaders to reaffirm their commitment to acquiring a town's steel mill. Despite U.S. President Joe Biden blocking the $14.9 billion deal, Mori has been relentless in his pursuit.

Mori's perseverance is set to pay off, as incoming president Donald Trump signals potential support for the merger. "It's been a long, hard battle," said Chris Kelly, mayor of West Mifflin, who hosted Mori in his garage-office near the U.S. Steel's aging Irvin plant.

Mori, the public face of the acquisition effort, has been tirelessly advocating for the economic merits of the merger, making multiple trips to the U.S. to convince stakeholders and lawmakers. While challenges remain, including union opposition, Mori's strategies could make Nippon Steel a significant global player.