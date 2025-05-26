Left Menu

Steeling the Deal: Nippon Steel's Bid for U.S. Steel Gains Momentum

Takahiro Mori of Nippon Steel remains committed to acquiring U.S. Steel despite setbacks from political opposition and union concerns. With potential new support from Donald Trump, the $14.9 billion merger could still proceed. Mori's dedication to U.S.-Japan relations through engagement has been key to overcoming challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 14:22 IST
Steeling the Deal: Nippon Steel's Bid for U.S. Steel Gains Momentum

In the snowy Pittsburgh suburbs, Takahiro Mori, a senior executive from Japan's Nippon Steel, met with local community leaders to reaffirm their commitment to acquiring a town's steel mill. Despite U.S. President Joe Biden blocking the $14.9 billion deal, Mori has been relentless in his pursuit.

Mori's perseverance is set to pay off, as incoming president Donald Trump signals potential support for the merger. "It's been a long, hard battle," said Chris Kelly, mayor of West Mifflin, who hosted Mori in his garage-office near the U.S. Steel's aging Irvin plant.

Mori, the public face of the acquisition effort, has been tirelessly advocating for the economic merits of the merger, making multiple trips to the U.S. to convince stakeholders and lawmakers. While challenges remain, including union opposition, Mori's strategies could make Nippon Steel a significant global player.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025