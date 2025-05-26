Left Menu

India's Unyielding Stand Against Terrorism

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has delivered a strong response to the Pahalgam attack through Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar lauds the nation's patriotism and strategic precision, emphasizing India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and highlighting its emerging economic status.

India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has taken a firm stance against terrorism following the Pahalgam attack, said Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The nation launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror bases in Pakistan, showcasing India's unwavering resolve.

On April 22, twenty-six individuals were killed in Pahalgam by terrorists, prompting a robust response from India. The subsequent Operation Sindoor, initiated on May 7, caused extensive damage to terror holdings in Pakistan, with precise bombings drawing global recognition for India's courageous acts.

Highlighting the country's rise, Dhankhar noted India's surpassing of Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy. With ambitions to overtake Germany, India continues to strengthen its global position, asserting a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism while enhancing its economic prowess.

