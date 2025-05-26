India's Unyielding Stand Against Terrorism

India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has taken a firm stance against terrorism following the Pahalgam attack, said Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The nation launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror bases in Pakistan, showcasing India's unwavering resolve.

On April 22, twenty-six individuals were killed in Pahalgam by terrorists, prompting a robust response from India. The subsequent Operation Sindoor, initiated on May 7, caused extensive damage to terror holdings in Pakistan, with precise bombings drawing global recognition for India's courageous acts.

Highlighting the country's rise, Dhankhar noted India's surpassing of Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy. With ambitions to overtake Germany, India continues to strengthen its global position, asserting a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism while enhancing its economic prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)