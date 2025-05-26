Indian Parliamentary Delegation Aims for Global Unity Against Terrorism
A parliamentary delegation from India, led by Supriya Sule, is engaging international allies, including Qatar, South Africa, and Egypt, to highlight India's zero-tolerance approach to terrorism, particularly after the Pahalgam attack. The goal is to strengthen global support against threats and emphasize regional stability.
On Monday, an all-party parliamentary delegation from India updated a junior minister in Qatar on the country's firm stance against terrorism, following the Pahalgam attack. This effort, led by NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule, is part of a broader strategy to engage the international community.
The delegation's visit highlights the importance of Operation Sindoor and underscores India's commitment to zero-tolerance toward terrorism. This message was conveyed to Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Mohamed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, as reported by the Indian Embassy in Qatar.
With planned visits to South Africa, Ethiopia, and Egypt, the delegation aims to discuss Pakistan's involvement in recent conflicts and advocate for regional stability through a united stance on countering terrorism.
