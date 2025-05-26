Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Move Against Terrorism

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar explained to a parliamentary panel that Indian strikes on Pakistani terror camps were communicated post-action. He emphasized no prior talks occurred with Pakistan, despite US urges for dialogue. The minister stressed the importance of sending a united message against terrorism globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:21 IST
Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Move Against Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed a parliamentary panel on Monday, revealing that notification of Indian strikes on Pakistani terror camps was only issued after their execution, according to sources.

Jaishankar clarified that there was no prior communication with Pakistan and addressed allegations of US interference. He stated that the decision to cease Operation Sindoor followed a request from Pakistan's DGMO, emphasizing the absence of US mediation.

Minister Jaishankar urged MPs to support efforts to expose Pakistan on the global stage, highlighting India's unified stance against terrorism. Alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Mistry's presentation on Operation Sindoor, Jaishankar addressed Congress concerns regarding US diplomacy and Pakistan's ties with China.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025