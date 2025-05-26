Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Move Against Terrorism

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed a parliamentary panel on Monday, revealing that notification of Indian strikes on Pakistani terror camps was only issued after their execution, according to sources.

Jaishankar clarified that there was no prior communication with Pakistan and addressed allegations of US interference. He stated that the decision to cease Operation Sindoor followed a request from Pakistan's DGMO, emphasizing the absence of US mediation.

Minister Jaishankar urged MPs to support efforts to expose Pakistan on the global stage, highlighting India's unified stance against terrorism. Alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Mistry's presentation on Operation Sindoor, Jaishankar addressed Congress concerns regarding US diplomacy and Pakistan's ties with China.