Delhi BJP Revamps Leadership with New District Presidents
Delhi BJP announced the appointment of 14 new district unit presidents as part of its reorganisation process. Three leaders received second terms, while two women leaders gained district president roles. The reshuffle follows BJP's victory over AAP in Delhi's Assembly polls.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi BJP unveiled the names of 14 new district unit presidents on Monday, marking a significant step in its ongoing reorganisation strategy.
Among the appointees, three leaders secured a second term, including Vijender Dhama for Mayur Vihar, Chandrapal Bakshi for West Delhi, and Deepak Gauba for Shahdara. Notably, two women, Raj Sharma Gautam for Najafgarh and Maya Bisht for South Delhi, were also named as district presidents.
This reorganisation comes three months post BJP's victory in Delhi's Assembly elections, where they overtook AAP, ending a 27-year interval from power. The party has completed appointments for 204 Mandal units and is now poised to appoint state unit office bearers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Empowering Women Leaders in Iraq: FAO and SIDA Advance Climate Resilience through CWW Intensive Training in Erbil
Ex-Union minister RCP Singh joins Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party in Bihar, where assembly polls are due later this year.
APC Endorses Tinubu for Second Term Amidst Controversy
EmpowerHer: Building Confidence and Changing Perceptions in Women Leadership