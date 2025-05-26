Delhi BJP Revamps Leadership with New District Presidents

The Delhi BJP unveiled the names of 14 new district unit presidents on Monday, marking a significant step in its ongoing reorganisation strategy.

Among the appointees, three leaders secured a second term, including Vijender Dhama for Mayur Vihar, Chandrapal Bakshi for West Delhi, and Deepak Gauba for Shahdara. Notably, two women, Raj Sharma Gautam for Najafgarh and Maya Bisht for South Delhi, were also named as district presidents.

This reorganisation comes three months post BJP's victory in Delhi's Assembly elections, where they overtook AAP, ending a 27-year interval from power. The party has completed appointments for 204 Mandal units and is now poised to appoint state unit office bearers.

