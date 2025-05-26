Left Menu

Amit Shah Criticizes Uddhav Thackeray Led Shiv Sena

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena for its mockery of multi-party delegations promoting India's anti-terror stance. Shah noted Balasaheb Thackeray would have supported PM Modi's Operation Sindoor. The delegations visited 33 capitals, highlighting Pakistan's involvement in terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanded | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:45 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivered a sharp critique of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena during a public event in Nanded, Maharashtra. He condemned the party's derision of multi-party delegations, tasked with spreading India's zero tolerance towards terrorism, as mere 'baraat'.

Shah emphasized that Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, if alive, would have embraced Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful execution of Operation Sindoor. The operation has seen the Indian government dispatch delegations to 33 international capitals to underscore Pakistan's complicity in terrorism.

The political dynamics in Maharashtra remain tense, with the Shiv Sena now divided. While the faction led by Eknath Shinde supports the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, the Uddhav Thackeray section remains in opposition under the Maha Vikas Aghadi bloc. Shah's comments highlight the ongoing friction between these political entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

