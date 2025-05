India's Diplomatic Offensive: Zero Tolerance Stance on Cross-Border Terrorism Takes Slovenia by Storm

An Indian delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has engaged with senior Slovenian officials, promoting India's firm stance of zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism.

The multi-party group, part of India's broader diplomatic mission, highlighted Slovenia's strong condemnation of the recent Pahalgam terror attack and its unwavering support for India's anti-terrorism efforts. Slovenia's officials reciprocated by denouncing terrorism as 'pure evil.'

The visit to Slovenia is a segment of a strategic outreach to 33 world capitals, advocating international solidarity against terrorism. The talks followed diplomatic engagements in Russia and will extend to other European nations, amidst heightened Indo-Pak tensions.

