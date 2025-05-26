India's Diplomatic Push: Tackling Terrorism in Europe

An all-party delegation, led by BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, is making its way through Europe, with a crucial stop in Paris, France. Former diplomat Pankaj Saran highlighted the urgency of addressing terrorism at an international level.

The delegation underscores the importance of India-France bilateral ties, which serve to fortify India's message of counter-terrorism on a global stage. Saran stressed the need for Europe to recognize that terrorism remains an active threat and requires robust, zero-tolerance actions. He noted that India's longstanding struggle with terrorism demands global attention and shared responsibility.

The Indo-French partnership has become a cornerstone of India's anti-terrorism strategy, involving military cooperation and intelligence sharing. As part of a larger diplomatic initiative, the delegation also plans visits to the UK, Germany, the EU, Italy, and Denmark. This outreach follows recent tensions with Pakistan, reminding the world of the ongoing challenge terrorism poses.

(With inputs from agencies.)