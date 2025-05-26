Left Menu

Smriti Irani's Unbreakable Bond with Amethi

BJP leader Smriti Irani reaffirms her strong ties with Amethi, likening it to a family bond. During a seminar visit, she emphasized rural development and praised the Modi government's initiatives, contrasting them with the Congress's past actions. Irani highlighted key developments like a gun factory and educational institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 26-05-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Smriti Irani reaffirmed her enduring ties with Amethi, likening the connection to a family bond at a recent seminar in her former constituency. Describing the relationship as one of 'blood,' Irani assured locals of her continued presence and support.

Highlighting advancements under the BJP, she credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for major rural development initiatives since 2014. Irani also contrasted current progress with prior Congress governance, stating, 'What non-BJP governments failed to do, the Modi government delivered.'

During her visit, Irani outlined significant projects implemented in Amethi, including a gun factory supplying the Indian Army, a Sainik School, and other educational and industrial developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

