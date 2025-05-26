Left Menu

Sikkim Prepares for Modi's Historic Visit

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang inspected preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to celebrate 50 years of Sikkim's statehood. The event, set to take place at Gangtok's Paljor Stadium, is being organized with government and party collaboration, and aims to honor this significant milestone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:08 IST
Sikkim Prepares for Modi's Historic Visit
Prem Singh Tamang
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang conducted a review on Monday of the arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the state on May 29. The visit coincides with the celebration of Sikkim's 50 years as a state.

Tamang oversaw the preparations at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok, where the event will take place. He noted the collaborative efforts of government officials and party members working tirelessly to ensure the event's success.

The Chief Minister emphasized the historic significance of the occasion and urged all involved to contribute towards making Prime Minister Modi's visit memorable and successful.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025