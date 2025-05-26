Sikkim Prepares for Modi's Historic Visit

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang conducted a review on Monday of the arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the state on May 29. The visit coincides with the celebration of Sikkim's 50 years as a state.

Tamang oversaw the preparations at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok, where the event will take place. He noted the collaborative efforts of government officials and party members working tirelessly to ensure the event's success.

The Chief Minister emphasized the historic significance of the occasion and urged all involved to contribute towards making Prime Minister Modi's visit memorable and successful.