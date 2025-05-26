Punjab Congress Gears Up for a Winning Battle in Ludhiana West Bypoll
The Punjab Congress is optimistic about winning the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll. They caution officials against misuse of power by AAP. The bypoll on June 19 was prompted by the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi. Party leaders emphasize unity and readiness against AAP's governance.
The Punjab Congress has expressed strong confidence in an upcoming victory in the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll, slated for June 19, citing a growing discontent with AAP governance among the electorate. The recent vacancy in this seat was caused by the demise of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi.
In light of the event, senior Congress members called on civic and police officials to resist any political pressure from AAP, ensuring a fair election process. The Congress party asserts AAP's misuse of authority in Punjab, accusing them of leveraging power to politically sideline opponents.
Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh criticized AAP's governance and pledged coherence and solid effort from the party's leadership and cadre to secure the seat. Sanjeev Arora, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, and Parupkar Singh Ghuman are notable candidates in the upcoming bypoll.
(With inputs from agencies.)
