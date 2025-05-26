Tensions Flare: Jerusalem Day March Sparks Controversy
The Jerusalem Day march, celebrating Israel's conquest of east Jerusalem, sparked tensions as ultranationalist Jews paraded through Muslim areas, shouting racist chants. Clashes are feared amid ongoing conflict in the region. Protesters stormed a UNRWA compound, highlighting deep-rooted divisions over Jerusalem's control and disputed status as Israel's capital.
On Monday, groups of young Israeli Jews marched through Muslim neighborhoods of Jerusalem's Old City, chanting incendiary slogans during a controversial annual event that marks the Israeli conquest of the city's eastern sector.
Palestinian shopkeepers closed early as the procession, deemed a 'Dance of Flags' by police, ebbed through the streets, often escalating into violent altercations. With tensions high, Israeli lawmaker Yitzhak Kroizer was seen praying at a disputed holy site, further intensifying the contentious atmosphere.
Amidst a backdrop of simmering conflict in the region, UNRWA's east Jerusalem compound became a flashpoint as Israeli protesters, including lawmaker Yulia Malinovsky, forcibly entered, underscoring ongoing disputes over the city's ownership and the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
