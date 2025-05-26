Tensions Flare: Jerusalem Day March Sparks Controversy

On Monday, groups of young Israeli Jews marched through Muslim neighborhoods of Jerusalem's Old City, chanting incendiary slogans during a controversial annual event that marks the Israeli conquest of the city's eastern sector.

Palestinian shopkeepers closed early as the procession, deemed a 'Dance of Flags' by police, ebbed through the streets, often escalating into violent altercations. With tensions high, Israeli lawmaker Yitzhak Kroizer was seen praying at a disputed holy site, further intensifying the contentious atmosphere.

Amidst a backdrop of simmering conflict in the region, UNRWA's east Jerusalem compound became a flashpoint as Israeli protesters, including lawmaker Yulia Malinovsky, forcibly entered, underscoring ongoing disputes over the city's ownership and the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)