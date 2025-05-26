Left Menu

Diplomacy on the Edge: Sharif's Peace Push Amid Escalation

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his willingness to hold peace talks with India to resolve issues like Kashmir and terrorism. During a visit to Tehran, Sharif warned of defending territory against aggression but emphasized sincere peace efforts with India. The recent conflict saw military actions from both sides.

  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant diplomatic move, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed willingness to engage in peace talks with India. The focus would be on resolving longstanding issues such as Kashmir, terrorism, water, and trade conflicts. Sharif made these remarks during his visit to Tehran, part of a four-nation tour, emphasizing a sincere desire for peace.

Arriving in Tehran from Turkiye, Sharif was welcomed by President Masoud Pezeshkian, where he received a guard of honour at the Saadabad Palace. During a joint press conference with President Pezeshkian, Sharif reiterated Pakistan's commitment to negotiations with India, but cautioned of a firm response if India remains aggressive. The Prime Minister insisted on peaceful conflict resolution, offering a peaceful hand despite recent hostilities.

The Prime Minister's remarks come after tensions escalated following the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which led to retaliatory strikes by India. A subsequent ceasefire was brokered after military talks. Meanwhile, Sharif's Iran visit also focused on reinforcing Pakistan-Iran ties, highlighting a productive meeting aimed at enhancing cooperation in trade, investments, and broader commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

