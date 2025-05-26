Left Menu

Political Rhetoric: Palaniswami Criticizes Stalin's NITI Aayog Moves

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami questioned Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin's attendance at the NITI Aayog meeting, suggesting ulterior motives. Accusing the DMK of financial irregularities, he criticized Stalin and defended his own meeting with Amit Shah, amid ED searches in TASMAC offices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-05-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 22:34 IST
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has raised questions over Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's decision to attend the NITI Aayog General Council meeting after a three-year hiatus. Palaniswami implied that Stalin's visit could be a guise to protect family funds.

Speaking at a rally after unfurling a 126-feet AIADMK flag in Kallakurichi district, Palaniswami accused Stalin of visiting New Delhi under pressure from Enforcement Directorate searches at TASMAC offices for irregularities totaling Rs 1,000 crore.

He also defended his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, responding to Stalin's criticism of his alleged car-switching and highlighting the DMK's claims about securing state funds during the New Delhi visit.

