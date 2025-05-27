Remembering Nehru: The Legacy of India's First Visionary Leader
The Congress party commemorated the death anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. The tributes from Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and others highlighted Nehru's pivotal role in shaping modern India through his leadership and ideals of democracy, social justice, and economic progress, which continue to inspire.
On Tuesday, the Congress paid homage to India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, on his death anniversary. Nehru's legacy is celebrated by the party despite ongoing efforts to tarnish his contributions since 2014. A unanimous voice within the Congress reflects on his profound impact on India's modern development.
Former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lauded Nehru for laying the foundation of independent India and emphasized his invaluable contributions to social justice, democracy, and education. In Shanti Van, Sonia Gandhi paid her respects to Nehru, recognizing his vision and dedication to the nation's progress.
The Congress continues to uphold Nehru's ideals of democracy, secularism, and scientific temper, which define the party's guiding principles. Official tributes reinforce his unmatched leadership and inspirational legacy, remembering him as the architect of modern India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
