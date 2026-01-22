Saina Nehwal: A Legacy Beyond Medals
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar praised retired badminton star Saina Nehwal for her inspiring career, emphasizing her influence beyond medals. Despite a knee injury limiting recent activity, Nehwal's achievements and perseverance have left an enduring mark, encouraging young athletes in India to pursue global success.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 18:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday hailed former badminton world number one Saina Nehwal, underlining her career's legacy as encompassing much more than just medal victories.
Saina, 35, announced her retirement, ending a two-year absence from competitive badminton due to chronic knee issues. Her retirement marks the end of a remarkable career that took Indian badminton to international heights.
Tendulkar lauded Saina's resilience post-injury and contributions to Indian sports, defining her legacy as inspiring young athletes across the nation to aim for global success, even beyond her numerous accolades.
(With inputs from agencies.)