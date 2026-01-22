Saina Nehwal: A Legacy Beyond Medals

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday hailed former badminton world number one Saina Nehwal, underlining her career's legacy as encompassing much more than just medal victories.

Saina, 35, announced her retirement, ending a two-year absence from competitive badminton due to chronic knee issues. Her retirement marks the end of a remarkable career that took Indian badminton to international heights.

Tendulkar lauded Saina's resilience post-injury and contributions to Indian sports, defining her legacy as inspiring young athletes across the nation to aim for global success, even beyond her numerous accolades.

