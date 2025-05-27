Prime Ministers Remembered: Modi Honors Nehru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first and longest-serving prime minister, on his death anniversary. Nehru held the position from India's independence in 1947 until his passing in 1964. Modi acknowledged Nehru's contributions and shared his respects on social media platform X.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to India's inaugural prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, in a tribute marking Nehru's death anniversary.
In a message delivered through social media platform X, Modi expressed respect for Nehru, underlining his significant role as India's longest-serving prime minister.
Nehru, who led the nation from August 1947 until his death in 1964, remains a central figure in India’s history.
