Prime Ministers Remembered: Modi Honors Nehru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to India's inaugural prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, in a tribute marking Nehru's death anniversary.

In a message delivered through social media platform X, Modi expressed respect for Nehru, underlining his significant role as India's longest-serving prime minister.

Nehru, who led the nation from August 1947 until his death in 1964, remains a central figure in India’s history.

(With inputs from agencies.)