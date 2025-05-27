Left Menu

Diplomatic Outreach: Indian Delegation Engages with Middle Eastern Allies

An all-party Indian delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, engaged with the Middle Eastern communities to communicate India's stance on terrorism following the Pahalgam attack. They interacted with local figures and the Indian diaspora to counter Pakistan's narrative and reinforce India's commitment to combating global terrorism.

27-05-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Bahrain

Workers at Kohinoor and Evershine, two souvenir shops at the entrance of Bab Al Bahrain, were taken by surprise when Indian parliamentarians made an unexpected visit to Manama Souq's historic market area.

The all-party delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, paused their diplomatic itinerary in Bahrain to visit this iconic area. They interacted with locals and snapped a few pictures before continuing their diplomatic mission aimed at confronting global terrorism.

India's delegation is advocating among Middle Eastern nations, emphasizing the Pahalgam attack and India's response through Operation Sindoor. The delegation's efforts aim to expose Pakistan's involvement and terrorism endorsement, stressing that combating terrorism is not a bilateral issue but a global challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

