Diplomatic Outreach: Indian Delegation Engages with Middle Eastern Allies

Workers at Kohinoor and Evershine, two souvenir shops at the entrance of Bab Al Bahrain, were taken by surprise when Indian parliamentarians made an unexpected visit to Manama Souq's historic market area.

The all-party delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, paused their diplomatic itinerary in Bahrain to visit this iconic area. They interacted with locals and snapped a few pictures before continuing their diplomatic mission aimed at confronting global terrorism.

India's delegation is advocating among Middle Eastern nations, emphasizing the Pahalgam attack and India's response through Operation Sindoor. The delegation's efforts aim to expose Pakistan's involvement and terrorism endorsement, stressing that combating terrorism is not a bilateral issue but a global challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)