Canada Ramps Up Efforts to Repatriate Citizens Amid Middle East Crisis
The Canadian government is actively working to repatriate its citizens stranded in the Middle East by organizing transport options, amidst heightened tensions in the region. With over 2,000 requests for assistance, efforts include securing flights and providing ground transportation, particularly from UAE, Qatar, Israel, and Lebanon.
The Canadian government has intensified efforts to bring home citizens stranded in the Middle East, as tensions escalate following U.S. and Israeli military actions in Iran, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand announced Wednesday.
More than 2,000 Canadians have sought government help to exit the region, with significant numbers in the UAE, Qatar, Lebanon, and Israel. Anand revealed plans to charter flights from the UAE and secured 75 seats on a Wednesday flight from Beirut, along with ground transport arrangements from Qatar to Saudi Arabia.
As commercial flights remain disrupted, Canada guides Israelis to Egyptian-bound buses and attempts to aid citizens near the Iran border. Travel advisories now caution against visiting several regional countries under the present circumstances.
