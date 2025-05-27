Odisha Prepares Grand Celebrations for BJP's First Anniversary

The Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, has extended invitations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to attend a significant event on June 12. This event will celebrate the first anniversary of the BJP government in Odisha, as confirmed by a state minister.

CM Majhi also invited dignitaries to the renowned Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra in Puri on June 27, according to Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida. After a recent four-day tour in New Delhi, Majhi sought to engage several political leaders for these upcoming ceremonies.

State Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan noted that further invitations have been sent to chief ministers of NDA-ruled states, as well as key BJP national figures. The Odisha government is organizing a three-day celebration from June 11 to 13, featuring various events, to assess and showcase their governance achievements.

