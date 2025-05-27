Tejashwi Yadav Welcomes Baby Boy Amidst Political Scene
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and his wife welcomed their second child, a boy, in Kolkata. The joyous occasion was shared on social media, with congratulations flowing in from family and notable political figures, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This happy event coincides with upcoming elections in Bihar.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and his wife celebrated the birth of their second child, a baby boy, in a Kolkata hospital, making the announcement on social media.
The joyous news has garnered attention across the political landscape, with congratulations from family members, including Tejashwi's sister Rohini Acharya and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also extended her best wishes to the family, highlighting the occasion's significance amid upcoming elections in Bihar.
This happy development marks an emotional moment for the Yadav family despite recent political tensions, as Tejashwi's elder brother Tej Pratap was recently expelled from the party. Political unity within the family became evident as good wishes for the newborn flowed in.
(With inputs from agencies.)
