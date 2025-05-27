Pahalgam Meeting: Abdullah's Defiant Stand Against Terror

In an unprecedented move, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah convened a cabinet meeting in Pahalgam, a town rocked by a deadly terror attack last month, to assert the government's resolve against terrorism. Abdullah emphasized that such cowardly acts will never scare the administration or disrupt their mission for peace.

Abdullah's office shared images of the meeting on X, sending a firm message: "The enemies of peace will never dictate our resolve." This was the first instance during his tenure that a cabinet meeting was held outside the traditional capitals, strengthening a show of solidarity with the affected residents.

This strategic choice of location is emblematic of the government's broader initiative to rejuvenate Kashmir's tourism sector. Abdullah, in recent appeals to national leadership, outlined a dual approach to encourage PSU meetings in Kashmir, in hopes of fostering security and restoring confidence in the valley.

(With inputs from agencies.)