Left Menu

Alifa Ahmed Poised to Continue Father's Legacy in Kaliganj Bypoll

The TMC has announced Alifa Ahmed as its candidate for the Kaliganj bypoll following the death of her father, Nasiruddin Ahamed. Alifa, who has been active in local politics, aims to retain the seat for TMC, leveraging her father's goodwill and her own political experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:32 IST
Alifa Ahmed Poised to Continue Father's Legacy in Kaliganj Bypoll
  • Country:
  • India

TMC has named Alifa Ahmed, daughter of the late Nasiruddin Ahamed, as its candidate for the Kaliganj bypoll in West Bengal's Nadia district.

Alifa, 38, has been an active political figure in the area, following in her father's footsteps. Her nomination, under Mamata Banerjee's direction, aims to capitalize on the goodwill of 'Lal da,' as Nasiruddin was affectionately known.

With around 2.5 lakh registered voters, the Kaliganj seat holds considerable political weight. TMC is poised to leverage Alifa's local popularity and her father's legacy to secure a win, with opposition parties yet to declare their candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025