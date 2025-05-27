Alifa Ahmed Poised to Continue Father's Legacy in Kaliganj Bypoll

TMC has named Alifa Ahmed, daughter of the late Nasiruddin Ahamed, as its candidate for the Kaliganj bypoll in West Bengal's Nadia district.

Alifa, 38, has been an active political figure in the area, following in her father's footsteps. Her nomination, under Mamata Banerjee's direction, aims to capitalize on the goodwill of 'Lal da,' as Nasiruddin was affectionately known.

With around 2.5 lakh registered voters, the Kaliganj seat holds considerable political weight. TMC is poised to leverage Alifa's local popularity and her father's legacy to secure a win, with opposition parties yet to declare their candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)