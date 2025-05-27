Political Shift: BJP and JD(S) Workers Flocking to Congress

A wave of political realignment is happening as BJP and JD(S) members express eagerness to join the Congress party, according to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

In a recent event, Shivakumar welcomed former Bangarpet MLA M Narayanaswamy into Congress, marking a significant shift from BJP ranks.

The Deputy Chief Minister highlighted the effectiveness of the Siddaramaiah government, underlining Congress's dedication to public welfare, which he says drives the influx of new members.

