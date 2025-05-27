Left Menu

Political Shift: BJP and JD(S) Workers Flocking to Congress

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced that numerous BJP and JD(S) members are transitioning to Congress due to the appeal of the Siddaramaiah government's initiatives. Former Bangarpet MLA M Narayanaswamy was among those recently inducted. Shivakumar emphasized the party's focus on welfare and identifying with genuine political efforts.

Updated: 27-05-2025 19:47 IST
Political Shift: BJP and JD(S) Workers Flocking to Congress
A wave of political realignment is happening as BJP and JD(S) members express eagerness to join the Congress party, according to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

In a recent event, Shivakumar welcomed former Bangarpet MLA M Narayanaswamy into Congress, marking a significant shift from BJP ranks.

The Deputy Chief Minister highlighted the effectiveness of the Siddaramaiah government, underlining Congress's dedication to public welfare, which he says drives the influx of new members.

