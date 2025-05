South Africa Stands Firm on Black Empowerment Amid Starlink Talks

South Africa has made it clear that it will not dilute its Black economic empowerment laws to accommodate Elon Musk's Starlink, despite recent criticisms of proposed policy changes.

Communications Minister Solly Malatsi asserted in a parliamentary meeting that transformation is a non-negotiable aspect of the country's framework aimed at addressing historical racial inequalities.

Opposition figures criticized Malatsi for seemingly appeasing foreign multinationals like Starlink, but he insisted that the proposed 'equity equivalent' programs align with empowerment laws designed to foster digital infrastructure investments.