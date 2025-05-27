Political Drama Unfolds: Anvar's Entry into UDF Sparks Controversy

Tensions are simmering within the United Democratic Front (UDF) as P V Anvar's potential entry stirs controversy. Anvar demands clarity over the UDF's candidate choice for the Nilambur bypoll.

While the UDF backs Aryadan Shoukath, Anvar's preference for V S Joy complicates matters. Anvar's stance and potential candidacy threaten to disrupt the upcoming election strategy.

Discussions between Anvar and UDF allies continue, with UDF's response hinging on Anvar's decisions, adding complexity to the political scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)