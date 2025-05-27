Political Drama Unfolds: Anvar's Entry into UDF Sparks Controversy
P V Anvar's potential entry into the UDF has caused tensions, as he demands clarity on the Nilambur bypoll candidacy decision. While the UDF prefers Aryadan Shoukath, Anvar pushes for V S Joy. Anvar's stance might affect the upcoming election, and discussions continue with UDF allies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:14 IST
- India
Tensions are simmering within the United Democratic Front (UDF) as P V Anvar's potential entry stirs controversy. Anvar demands clarity over the UDF's candidate choice for the Nilambur bypoll.
While the UDF backs Aryadan Shoukath, Anvar's preference for V S Joy complicates matters. Anvar's stance and potential candidacy threaten to disrupt the upcoming election strategy.
Discussions between Anvar and UDF allies continue, with UDF's response hinging on Anvar's decisions, adding complexity to the political scene.
(With inputs from agencies.)
