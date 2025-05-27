Left Menu

Siddaramaiah Refutes Kannada Neglect Claims

Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah rebuts BJP's claims of sidelining Kannada in favor of Urdu. Highlighting efforts to enhance Kannada education, he criticized the BJP's misleading portrayal as communal tension strategy. Siddaramaiah demanded BJP's apology, emphasizing Karnataka's all-language respect and his government's dedication to cultural preservation.

Bengaluru | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:17 IST
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has strongly refuted allegations from the BJP that his government is neglecting the Kannada language while supposedly favoring Urdu. He described these claims as a 'deliberate attempt' to incite communal tensions within the state.

The dispute began when BJP Karnataka alleged that the Siddaramaiah administration allocated Rs 100 crore for the development of Urdu while granting only Rs 32 crore to Kannada for the fiscal year 2025-26. Siddaramaiah countered by detailing a much larger budget for Kannada-medium education and related infrastructure.

Emphasizing his government's commitment to all languages in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah demanded a public apology from the BJP, accusing them of spreading 'dangerous and divisive propaganda.' He reiterated that Kannada is central to Karnataka's identity and heritage, and insisted on his administration's unwavering support for it.

