Ajaz Mir's Return: Strengthening PDP's Democratic Vision
Ajaz Mir, a former PDP MLA, has rejoined the party after quitting less than a year ago. Welcomed back by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, Mir emphasized his commitment to serving Jammu and Kashmir and upholding democratic values. He previously contested as an independent in 2024.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:21 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant political move, Ajaz Mir, the former People's Democratic Party (PDP) MLA, has rejoined the party fold after a brief hiatus following his departure last year.
The announcement was made official by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, who expressed optimism about their renewed collaborative journey.
Ajaz Mir had quit the party in August 2024 after being denied a ticket in the assembly elections, leading him to contest independently.
