Left Menu

Ajaz Mir's Return: Strengthening PDP's Democratic Vision

Ajaz Mir, a former PDP MLA, has rejoined the party after quitting less than a year ago. Welcomed back by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, Mir emphasized his commitment to serving Jammu and Kashmir and upholding democratic values. He previously contested as an independent in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:21 IST
Ajaz Mir's Return: Strengthening PDP's Democratic Vision
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Ajaz Mir, the former People's Democratic Party (PDP) MLA, has rejoined the party fold after a brief hiatus following his departure last year.

The announcement was made official by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, who expressed optimism about their renewed collaborative journey.

Ajaz Mir had quit the party in August 2024 after being denied a ticket in the assembly elections, leading him to contest independently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025