Ajaz Mir's Return: Strengthening PDP's Democratic Vision

In a significant political move, Ajaz Mir, the former People's Democratic Party (PDP) MLA, has rejoined the party fold after a brief hiatus following his departure last year.

The announcement was made official by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, who expressed optimism about their renewed collaborative journey.

Ajaz Mir had quit the party in August 2024 after being denied a ticket in the assembly elections, leading him to contest independently.

(With inputs from agencies.)