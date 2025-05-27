Left Menu

Ghulam Nabi Azad Hospitalized During Delegation Tour

Former minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, part of an all-party delegation, has been hospitalized mid-tour for medical supervision. Despite being stable, he will miss participating in key meetings in Saudi Arabia and Algeria, impacting the delegation's diplomatic outreach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:44 IST
Former minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, a key member of an all-party delegation, has been hospitalized for medical supervision, according to BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda on Tuesday. Azad's unexpected hospitalization came halfway through the delegation's tour, casting a shadow on their diplomatic mission.

Panda, who is spearheading the delegation, confirmed Azad's stable condition, stating he is undergoing tests and procedures. Azad's significant contributions during meetings in Bahrain and Kuwait were noted, and his absence will be felt in upcoming sessions in Saudi Arabia and Algeria.

Despite this setback, the delegation will continue its mission, engaging with political dignitaries, government officials, thought leaders, and the Indian community to foster international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

