A Royal Pledge: King Charles III Reaffirms Canada's Sovereignty Amid Tensions

Amidst growing tensions with the United States, King Charles III offered a robust show of support for Canada's sovereignty during a rare speech from the throne in Canadian Parliament on Tuesday. The speech comes in response to provocative annexation threats by US President Donald Trump.

Characterizing the global landscape as the most dangerous since World War II, King Charles emphasized that Canada is facing unprecedented challenges. He cited the importance of preserving Quebec culture, safeguarding the French language, and reassessing military alliances.

In a symbolic gesture of sovereignty, the king underscored Canada's independence and diverse identity. The visit included traditional pomp, with a horse-drawn carriage escorting the monarch and his wife Queen Camilla to the Senate of Canada Building.