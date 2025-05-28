A Royal Pledge: King Charles III Reaffirms Canada's Sovereignty Amid Tensions
King Charles III visited Canada to open Parliament with a speech highlighting Canada’s sovereignty in response to US annexation threats under President Trump. The address emphasized the strength of the ‘True North’ and affirmed national priorities including Quebec culture, defense upgrades, and reduced reliance on the US.
- Country:
- Canada
Amidst growing tensions with the United States, King Charles III offered a robust show of support for Canada's sovereignty during a rare speech from the throne in Canadian Parliament on Tuesday. The speech comes in response to provocative annexation threats by US President Donald Trump.
Characterizing the global landscape as the most dangerous since World War II, King Charles emphasized that Canada is facing unprecedented challenges. He cited the importance of preserving Quebec culture, safeguarding the French language, and reassessing military alliances.
In a symbolic gesture of sovereignty, the king underscored Canada's independence and diverse identity. The visit included traditional pomp, with a horse-drawn carriage escorting the monarch and his wife Queen Camilla to the Senate of Canada Building.
ALSO READ
Landmark U.S.-Saudi Defense Pact Seals $142 Billion Deal
Historic U.S.-Saudi Defense Deal: A $142 Billion Pact
Historic Defense Deal: U.S. and Saudi Arabia Strengthen Ties with $142 Billion Pact
U.S. and Saudi Arabia Forge $142 Billion Defense Pact
NATO's Ambitious Defense Spending Push: Trump Administration Seeks 5% GDP Commitment