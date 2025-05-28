Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over Expressway Video Leak
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP following the dismissal of three individuals for allegedly leaking a controversial video involving Madhya Pradesh politician Manohar Dhakad. Yadav accused the BJP of silencing whistleblowers, suggesting even loyal BJP supporters are embarrassed by such incidents.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP on Tuesday after three individuals were reportedly dismissed for allegedly leaking a controversial video involving Madhya Pradesh politician Manohar Dhakad on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.
Yadav, expressing his views on platform X, accused the BJP of attempting to silence individuals who reveal its alleged wrongdoings. 'BJP takes such action to threaten people who expose their misdeeds,' he stated.
He further commented that even the staunchest BJP supporters would be embarrassed by the scandal. In a sardonic twist, Yadav questioned whether the BJP would 'sack CCTV cameras too, which keep exposing them,' referencing the video showing Dhakad in a compromising position with a woman.
