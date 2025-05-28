Conservative Gathering in Poland: A Battle for Europe's Political Future

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), the United States' prominent conservative assembly, hosted its inaugural event in Poland as the nation approaches a pivotal presidential election. This election pits pro-European Union liberal mayor Rafal Trzaskowski against conservative, US-backed historian Karol Nawrocki, highlighting opposing visions for Poland.

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem urged Polish voters to choose Nawrocki, promising strengthened US-Poland relations under his leadership. She criticized Trzaskowski while framing Nawrocki as a staunch defender of conservative values akin to Trump's leadership. The stakes of this election extend beyond Poland, influencing Europe's political landscape.

CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp and other speakers emphasized global conservative solidarity against 'globalists,' arguing Poland's election is vital to preserving faith, family, and freedom. With Poland's geopolitical significance, particularly in Eastern Europe, the outcomes could wield profound impacts on Western civilization's trajectory.

