Modi to Grace Sikkim's Golden Jubilee Statehood Celebration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood at Paljor Stadium on May 29. Invitations have been issued to government officials, and participants are encouraged to wear traditional attire. Temporary closures and restrictions are in place for the event's smooth conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 28-05-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 09:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the celebration of Sikkim's golden jubilee of statehood at the Paljor Stadium on May 29, as per an official notification released.

Invitations have been extended to government officials across various ranks and departments, urging them to attend dressed in traditional attire. The attendees have been asked to be seated by 8:30 am in the stadium's western gallery.

In preparation for the event, the Sikkim government has announced temporary closure of offices and schools in Gangtok, along with restrictions on vehicular movement to ensure the proceedings go smoothly.

