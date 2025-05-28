Pakistan Marks 27 Years as a Nuclear Power on Youm-e-Takbeer

Pakistan's leadership marked the 27th anniversary of the nation's first successful nuclear tests on Wednesday, celebrating a milestone that secured its status as a nuclear power. In a statement, Pakistan's leaders asserted that the tests conducted on May 28, 1998, were pivotal in fortifying the country's defense capabilities.

The tests, carried out in Balochistan's Chaghi mountains as a countermeasure to India's nuclear ambitions, have been commemorated annually as Youm-e-Takbeer, a national holiday observed with fervor and pride. This historic event cemented Pakistan's position as the seventh nuclear-armed state in the world and the first among Muslim-majority countries.

On this occasion, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sent messages of resilience and unity. They emphasized the need to uphold Pakistan's sovereignty and leverage its nuclear capability for peace. Echoing these sentiments, Pakistan's military reaffirmed its commitment to defensive purposes, underscoring the broader vision of strategic stability in South Asia.

