Rafizi Ramli Resigns: A Shift in Malaysia's Political Landscape

Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli has resigned from his position, submitting his notice to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, with the resignation effective June 17. Rafizi held the ministerial post since 2022 and was also deputy president of Anwar's party until losing the position in a recent internal party election.

In a significant political development, Malaysia's Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli has announced his resignation, effective June 17. The minister submitted his official notice of departure to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim earlier this week.

Rafizi, who began his tenure as economy minister in 2022, experienced a recent political shift after losing his position as deputy president of Anwar's political party. The role went to the premier's daughter, Nurul Izzah Anwar, following an internal party election.

This resignation marks a notable change in Malaysia's political dynamics, reflecting the evolving nature of leadership within the ruling party.

