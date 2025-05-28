Tensions Soar as Israel Strikes Yemen's Sanaa Airport Again
The Israeli military targeted Yemen's Sanaa airport for the second time this month, aiming at Houthi militants. This move follows recent missile launches at Israel by the Houthis. The previous attack destroyed the terminal and damaged the runway. Currently, there are no reported casualties.
No casualties have been reported from the latest strike, which happened just after flights to the bomb-riddled Sanaa resumed on May 17, following a period of disruption resulting from a previous Israeli attack on May 6.
The earlier attack obliterated the airport's terminal, leaving the runway severely damaged, though it has since partially reopened for flights despite ongoing hostilities.
