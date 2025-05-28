Tensions Soar as Israel Strikes Yemen's Sanaa Airport Again

In escalating tensions in the Middle East, the Israeli military launched a missile strike on Yemen's Sanaa airport, marking the second such attack in a month. This offensive was intended for Houthi militants, following recent missile launches aimed at Israel.

No casualties have been reported from the latest strike, which happened just after flights to the bomb-riddled Sanaa resumed on May 17, following a period of disruption resulting from a previous Israeli attack on May 6.

The earlier attack obliterated the airport's terminal, leaving the runway severely damaged, though it has since partially reopened for flights despite ongoing hostilities.