Left Menu

Tensions Soar as Israel Strikes Yemen's Sanaa Airport Again

The Israeli military targeted Yemen's Sanaa airport for the second time this month, aiming at Houthi militants. This move follows recent missile launches at Israel by the Houthis. The previous attack destroyed the terminal and damaged the runway. Currently, there are no reported casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 28-05-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 13:43 IST
Tensions Soar as Israel Strikes Yemen's Sanaa Airport Again
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In escalating tensions in the Middle East, the Israeli military launched a missile strike on Yemen's Sanaa airport, marking the second such attack in a month. This offensive was intended for Houthi militants, following recent missile launches aimed at Israel.

No casualties have been reported from the latest strike, which happened just after flights to the bomb-riddled Sanaa resumed on May 17, following a period of disruption resulting from a previous Israeli attack on May 6.

The earlier attack obliterated the airport's terminal, leaving the runway severely damaged, though it has since partially reopened for flights despite ongoing hostilities.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025