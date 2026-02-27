Owaisi Criticizes Modi's Silence on Gaza Strikes During Israel Visit

Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM president, has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent visit to Israel, particularly criticizing Modi's failure to denounce Israeli aggression in Gaza.

Owaisi questioned whether the deaths of over 73,000 people in Gaza should be considered terrorism. He emphasized the tragic loss of thousands of children and women, the large-scale destruction of buildings, and the long-term impact this will have on the region.

Owaisi accused Modi of having an ideological bias towards Israel, citing historical links and alleged meetings between Indian and Israeli figures. He also discussed regional tensions, including communal issues in Bangladesh and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)