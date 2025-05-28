Kamal Haasan Set to Enter Rajya Sabha: MNM's Strategic Move

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), in alliance with Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), announced on Wednesday that its president, Kamal Haasan, would be their candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election on June 19.

During a meeting of MNM's governing council and administrative committee, a resolution was passed nominating Haasan for the Upper House. The party also called upon its allies to support this candidacy.

The move comes in swift response to DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin's decision to allocate a Rajya Sabha seat to MNM, ensuring alignment prior to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)