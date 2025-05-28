Political Shakeup: 44 MLAs Poised to Form New Manipur Government

In a significant political development in Manipur, 44 MLAs are reportedly prepared to establish a new government. BJP legislator Thokchom Radheshyam Singh, after a meeting with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, revealed the MLAs' readiness to form a government aligned with public aspirations.

The political momentum gains traction amidst the backdrop of ethnic unrest between Meiteis and Kuki-Zos, exacerbated by recent incidents that have stirred tensions. Various factions accuse state governance of mishandling the strife, leading to the resignation of former Chief Minister N Biren Singh earlier this year.

The MLAs' resolve to take charge is set against the persisting ethnic discord, with groups demanding a separate administration for hill districts. Governmental negotiations and reconciliations stand crucial as the region grapples with peaceful coexistence and administrative stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)