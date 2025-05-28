Left Menu

Political Shakeup: 44 MLAs Poised to Form New Manipur Government

Forty-four MLAs in Manipur, including BJP legislator Thokchom Radheshyam Singh, are ready to form a new government, as discussed with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. This development comes amid the state's political turmoil and ongoing ethnic tensions between Meiteis and Kuki-Zos, with recent incidents escalating unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 28-05-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 14:12 IST
In a significant political development in Manipur, 44 MLAs are reportedly prepared to establish a new government. BJP legislator Thokchom Radheshyam Singh, after a meeting with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, revealed the MLAs' readiness to form a government aligned with public aspirations.

The political momentum gains traction amidst the backdrop of ethnic unrest between Meiteis and Kuki-Zos, exacerbated by recent incidents that have stirred tensions. Various factions accuse state governance of mishandling the strife, leading to the resignation of former Chief Minister N Biren Singh earlier this year.

The MLAs' resolve to take charge is set against the persisting ethnic discord, with groups demanding a separate administration for hill districts. Governmental negotiations and reconciliations stand crucial as the region grapples with peaceful coexistence and administrative stability.

