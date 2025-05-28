Chandrababu Naidu Thanks Modi for Honoring NTR's Legacy
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu appreciated PM Narendra Modi for honoring TDP founder NT Rama Rao on his 102nd birth anniversary. Naidu expressed gratitude through a social media post, highlighting NTR's enduring impact on society and his service to the poor.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu recently expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for honoring Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder NT Rama Rao on his 102nd birth anniversary.
In a heartfelt message on social media platform X, Naidu reflected on NTR's enduring belief that 'society is a temple and people are God,' and how his legacy continues to inspire future generations. Prime Minister Modi also praised the late leader for his efforts in empowering the underserved and his lasting impact on cinema audiences.
NT Rama Rao, a legendary actor and former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh, founded the TDP in 1982, leaving an indelible mark on both politics and culture.
